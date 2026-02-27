Venkat Prabhu releases titles of two pan Indian films being made on Lord Ayyappa

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Ace director Venkat Prabhu on Friday released the titles of two pan Indian movies that are to be made on the divine legacy of Swami Ayyappa.

Venkat Prabhu unveiled the titles -- 'Tat Twam Assi' and 'Arya Kerala Varman' -- at a ceremonial event held at the revered Raja Annamalai Puram Temple in Chennai.

This dual announcement marks one of the most ambitious spiritually rooted cinematic initiatives in recent Tamil film history.

The films are to be produced by producer JK Saravana under the banner of Tantra Films.

For the unaware, JK Saravana was the co-producer of director Venkat Prabhu's blockbuster cult films, 'Chennai 600028' and 'Chennai 600028 II'. Sources close to the production house say that the two large-format films being developed simultaneously are unified by faith and cinematic ambition.

Sources say 'Tat Twam Assi' (That Thou Art) will be directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the filmmaker behind the devotional film 'Malikappuram' that went on to emerge a huge blockbuster.

'Tat Twam Assi' is being positioned as a contemporary spiritual action drama and will explore the transformational journey of a Swami Ayyappa devotee - a man tested by adversity, anchored by faith, and guided by inner awakening.

Blending emotional depth with kinetic storytelling and intense action sequences, the film aims to bring devotional cinema into a modern, pan-Indian framework without compromising spiritual authenticity.

The second film, 'Arya Kerala Varman', has been conceived as a sweeping 16th-century historical epic. 'Arya Kerala Varman' will seek to present a powerful cinematic interpretation of the lesser-known historical and biographical dimensions associated with Swami Ayyappa.

Jointly directed by JK Saravana and Adithya Tangirala, the film, a visually scintillating epic period drama, will combine valour, philosophy, divine purpose, and cultural heritage.

A Symbolic Beginning - The title unveiling at Raja Annamalai Puram Temple carried deep symbolism. The venue is historically associated with the beginnings of Chennai 600028, and has now become the spiritual starting point of these two devotional films.

