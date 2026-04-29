Diljit Dosanjh thanks Jimmy Fallon for giving ‘a platform to represent his culture’

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has expressed gratitude and heartfelt thanks to international show host Jimmy Fallon for giving him “a platform to represent his culture”, as he appeared on the show ‘The Tonight Show.’

Leaving fans thrilled, Diljit was seen meeting Jimmy in the green room as the host entered his room to greet him.

Sharing the video on social media, Diljit expressed gratitude and warmth towards Fallon, writing, “@jimmyfallon Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture ONE LOVE.”

Diljit even brought his signature style and immense energy to the global stage as he taught the traditional ‘bhangra’ moves to American host Jimmy Fallon just before appearing on his show.

Dressed in a sharp suit, Diljit was captured mid-step, clapping and demonstrating the lively dance form as Fallon joined in, grooving to the Punjabi beats.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor had shared Diljit Dosanjh’s video from his appearance on the international show and called herself a “forever fan girl”.

In the video, Diljit was seen in a striking all-black traditional Punjabi ensemble paired with a turban, lighting up the stage with his signature dance moves on the song “Morni,”

Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh had shared the news of his appearance on the international show in a collaboration post with Jimmy Fallon on their social media accounts.

In the post, the two were seen matching steps as they grooved on the tack “Morni” sung by Diljit. The music is by Tru-Skool and its lyrics are penned by Channi Nattan.

The caption read, “@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon,” the caption mentioned by the official handle of the “Tonight Show”.

On another professional note, Diljit currently awaits the release of his film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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