Pune, Nov 27 (IANS) Churchill Brothers SC ended their four-match losing streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, in Pune, on Friday.

Substitute Trijoy Dias (53') scored the winner in what was a feisty encounter as the Red Machines registered what was their first away win of the campaign.

Churchill enjoyed more possession in the opening half but struggled to create opportunities, while Inter Kashi also lacked attacking sharpness. Defender Joseph Okoro had to make some crucial interventions to deny Ayush Chhikara and Thoi Singh early on in the game.

The fixture was played at a frantic pace and was a physical affair, with Wayne Vaz requiring lengthy treatment for a head injury following a collision with Bogdan Mandić. Tempers also flared at the stroke of half-time, with Jitendra Singh and Sebastian Gutiérrez involved in a heated exchange.

Both teams showed greater attacking intent after the restart, as Anil Rama Gaonkar tested Inter Kashi custodian Albino Gomes with a powerful effort before Churchill finally found the breakthrough.

Gaonkar won possession deep inside his own half and found Dramane Salou with a diagonal pass. The midfielder played it through for Gutiérrez, who slipped a clever through ball to Trijoy on the left. The substitute finished with a low shot across goal to put the visitors ahead.

Inter Kashi pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating some late pressure through set-pieces. However, the Churchill Brothers defence held firm, with Okoro making another important clearance from a dangerous free-kick.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou celebrated vociferously with the travelling Churchill fans at the final whistle as the Red Machines moved to ninth in the standings with six points from six matches, while Inter Kashi remained bottom with one point.

--IANS

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