Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Toronto university course on him: Don’t know what they’ll teach

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, whose music has created waves globally, has reacted to Toronto university course on him and said he shared that he doesn’t know what they would teach as he’s just a 10th pass and hence his English is bad.

In a collaborative post with The Tonight Show, Diljit is seen talking to host Jimmy Fallon about how in 1914 Indians weren’t allowed to enter the stadium in Vancouver and now that 55,000 people came to see his show at the same location was a “big thing” for him.

Diljit was first heard saying: “The stadium we did in Vancouver—like, in 1914, when our people came to Canada for the first time—they weren’t allowed to enter. And that stadium is just two kilometers away from the place of theGuru Nanak Jahaz, Komagata Maru incident.”

The incident, which the Punjabi sensation is talking about, was about the Japanese steamship that arrived in Vancouver in 1914, carrying over 300 passengers mostly Sikhs, along with Muslims and Hindus from Punjab, British India.

The Canadian authorities denied their entry under reported discriminatory "continuous journey" regulations. The people were asked to return, facing violence and imprisonment upon arrival back in India.

Diljit added: “So yeah, that’s a big thing for us now: 55,000 people in one stadium there. It’s just two kilometers from where you didn’t allow us to come, and now we are here, man.”

Fallon then spoke about how “they’re actually teaching a course about you at a university in Toronto.”

To which, Diljit replied: “Oh yes, sir. I don’t know, I’m not going to college or university. I’m 10th pass, that’s why my English is bad. But I don’t know about that… yeah, they started a course at a Toronto university.”

Fallon asked: “To teach… do you know what they’re going to teach?”

Diljit quipped: “I don’t know, actually.”

Asked what would you say is the message, Diljit replied: “My message is just love, forgiveness, and respect. That’s my message.”

--IANS

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