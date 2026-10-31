Diljit Dosanjh hits back over ‘Satluj’ jibes during CJP protest, tells them not to teach Punjabis how to fight; Abhijeet Dipke responds

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh hit back during his Aura India Tour concert in New Delhi on Friday, addressing the backlash over his earlier “I’m an artist, bro” remark.

In a befitting reply, he responded to those who allegedly mocked his film 'Satluj' during the CJP protests in Delhi a few months ago, for him choosing to not getting involved in politics and not supporting CJP's protest.

Performing in Delhi on the opening day of his India tour, Diljit addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to stay away from the student protests earlier this year.

His remarks had drawn criticism from members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including its leader Abhijeet Dipke, who had questioned his stance, particularly in the context of his association with politically charged projects such as 'Satluj', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Addressing the audience, Diljit said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

He then addressed the alleged mocking of his film on stage, saying, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”

The singer further asserted that Punjabis did not need lessons from anyone on standing up for a cause, saying, “Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain” (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles).

Diljit also spoke about how he viewed the criticism during an Instagram Live session, making it clear that he was not bothered by those attempting to create negativity around him. He said that he knew these people only wanted to spread negativity, bother and disturb him, but he was beyond all of it.

Meanwhile, following Diljit's remarks at the Delhi concert, Abhijeet Dipke took to his social media account and shared a lengthy note addressed to the singer, titled 'To Diljit Paaji'.

In his post, Dipke wrote, “To Diljit Paaji, Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.”

He added, “If anything, I’ve always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you’ve taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I’ve always admired about you. And I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I’ve always held you in such high regard.”

“But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. And at last I would just like to say, “Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye,” he further wrote.

–IANS

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