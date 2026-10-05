Digvijay Pratap Singh overcomes emotional week to clinch ITF M15 title in Baku

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Digvijay Pratap Singh clinches the men's singles title at the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The second-seeded Indian (ATP 552) delivered a commanding performance against the tournament's top seed, Great Britain's Millen Hurrion (ATP 537), securing a 6-4, 6-4 straight-set victory in the championship match.

The triumph carried emotional significance for the Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete. Digivijay dedicated the win to his grandfather, who sadly passed away on October 1, right in the middle of the tournament week. Despite the profound personal loss, Singh showcased elite mental fortitude to navigate a highly competitive draw and finish the week as champion.

He opened his campaign on the hard courts by overcoming Russia's Dmitry Bessonov 6-1, 6-4 in the first round, followed by a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 victory over Great Britain's Oscar Brown in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he maintained his momentum to edge past Turkey's Arda Azkara 7-5, 7-6.

His toughest test of the tournament came in the semi-finals against seventh seed Marcus Walters of Great Britain. In a gruelling, back-and-forth three-set battle, Digvijay held his nerve during two crucial tie-breaks to eventually emerge victorious with a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 win, booking his place in the grand finale.

This emotional and hard-fought victory on the international stage continues Roundglass Tennis Academy's brilliant run of form on the ITF circuit this season, further establishing the organisation as a premier hub for developing and supporting elite Indian tennis talent.

Earlier, Karan Singh, another RGTA athlete, had won back-to-back ITF M15 titles in Bali. He continued his good run in the ITF circuit, winning his second singles title in two weeks in the ITF M15 Men's World Tennis Championship, which was played at the Bali Beach Country Club.

--IANS

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