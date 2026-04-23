April 23, 2026 1:40 PM हिंदी

DigiHaat rolls out metro ticketing services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru

DigiHaat rolls out metro ticketing services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The government-backed DigiHaat has announced the launch of metro ticketing services across metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, a step forward in its push towards becoming a unified digital commerce platform.

With the latest rollout, the platform has become one of the few applications in the country to offer metro ticket bookings across multiple cities alongside commerce and mobility services.

Moreover, DigiHaat said it has crossed 2 million downloads and built a community of over 30,000 users across its channels, signalling early traction for its low-commission and transparent model.

“The integration of metro ticketing further strengthens its position in mobility by enabling users to plan and transact for daily commute needs within the same ecosystem,” DigiHaat said in a statement.

“Our focus has been clear from the start: to build a platform that is fair, interoperable, and truly useful in everyday life,” said Rahul Vij, Chief Operating Officer, DigiHaat.

“Adding metro ticketing across key cities brings us closer to enabling India to use one app for all major needs, while staying true to our principles of transparency and accessibility,” he added.

DigiHaat said the expansion is in line with the broader government-backed vision behind Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to build an open digital infrastructure that reduces intermediaries and improves access for both consumers and businesses.

Earlier in March, ONDC introduced DigiHaat as a platform aimed at bringing India’s artisans, farmers and small producers onto the digital commerce grid, as part of efforts to formalise the country’s vast informal economy.

Launched about a year ago, the platform currently provides services such as food delivery, e-commerce and ride-hailing through partner networks like Bharat Taxi and Namma Yatri.

DigiHaat — a wholly-owned subsidiary operating within the ONDC ecosystem — operates under Nirmit Bharat, a Section-8 not-for-profit entity.

--IANS

ag/na

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