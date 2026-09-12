Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi where the two leaders emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties.

"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that peace and tranquility in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA statement added.

Both leaders also took note of the progress in people-to-people ties and underscored the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries.

"On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access," the statement read further.

According to the MEA, the two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges.

"Prime Minister appreciated China's support for India's BRICS chairship and its contributions towards the success of the BRICS Summit-2026," it concluded.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, PM Modi warmly welcomed Xi Jinping and leaders of other BRICS members at the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit, with the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram forming the backdrop for the ceremony. PM Modi was seen briefly explaining the significance of the temple backdrop to President Xi Jinping during the event.

Both leaders had a brief interaction during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on August 31. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin in August 2025.

Xi's visit comes as India and China continue efforts to stabilise their bilateral relationship following the deadly Galwan clashes of 2020. India has repeatedly underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a key prerequisite for the continued development and progress of bilateral ties.

--IANS

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