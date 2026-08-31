Diaspora must be loyal citizens: Mohan Bhagwat

Toronto, Aug 31 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged people of Indian origin living across the world to be honest and contributing citizens of their adopted countries while sharing India’s message of unity and service.

Addressing more than 2,000 Hindus and community members in the Greater Toronto Area, Bhagwat said the Indian diaspora had a duty both to the countries where they lived and to humanity at large.

“Those who have any relation with Bharat, they may be today settled all over the world, citizens of different countries. Because they are from Bharat, they are to be honest, contributing citizens of that country,” he said.

“At the same time, they have to provide this worldview to the world that everything is one. Individual society and the environment can progress together without harming each other,” Bhagwat said.

His address centred on the Hindu view of humanity as one family and the responsibility of Indians abroad to lead through conduct and service. The gathering was organised around the theme “Embracing the world in friendship.”

Bhagwat said India’s civilisational outlook respected differences while recognising an underlying unity.

“We have been trained to see the unity underlying the diversity. So in Bharat, diversity is never a problem for unity because our tradition tells us not only unity in diversity, diversities of unity,” he said.

“Diversity is natural. Unity is the reality,” he added.

Bhagwat said India had historically spread knowledge without seeking to conquer territories or convert people.

“Wherever they went, they gave knowledge, they give mathematics, they give astrology, they give the Ayurveda. They imparted the civilizational values,” he said.

“Whenever Bharat became big, it never became a superpower. It became a glorious country,” he said. “By its own character, it became Vishua Guru, not Mahashakhti.”

He said the world was facing conflict, environmental danger and difficult choices over the use of scientific advances. India’s traditional worldview, he argued, offered another path in which individuals, society and nature could progress together.

“There are so many conflicts. Ecology, environment, it is in danger. World is in a dilemma. Nations are there, but then nations quarrel,” Bhagwat said.

“There has to be a third way, and this new third way is ancient very old way of Hindustan,” he said.

He described Hindu identity as broader than any single form of worship, language or lifestyle.

“When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style,” Bhagwat said. “Hindus respect all, Hindus accept all.”

The RSS chief called on Hindus in different countries to create communities that could serve as examples of meaningful and responsible living.

“We are the leaders who lead from within and lead by example,” he said. “So we have to build our society in every country, all over the world, which is a, which is an exemplary society for the world.”

Bhagwat said material achievement alone could not define a worthwhile life. “Mere successful life is not sufficient,” he said, adding that “Love for humanity” must guide human conduct.

“We are all one. Our interest cannot collide. Because we are one, we have to act as we are one. We have to think of others,” he said.

He asked those attending to make gradual changes in their own lives. “Do some small improvements so that you become a more enlightened human being, you become a more serving being,” he said.

The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The organisation marked its centenary in 2025 and describes character-building, social organisation and service as central to its work.

Bhagwat has served as the RSS Sarsanghchalak since 2009. The Toronto address followed engagements during his North American visit, including a public programme in New York.

--IANS

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