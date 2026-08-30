Diaspora is living bridge between India and Uzbekistan: PM Modi

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Indian diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan as he was greeted by a large gathering of the Indian community in Tashkent during his bilateral visit to the Central Asian nation.

"Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations," PM Modi said on Saturday on social media platform X.

He also appreciated the Indian-Uzbek fusion cultural performances during the welcome, and said that it showcased a deep cultural connect.

"A captivating fusion of Indian and Uzbek musical traditions! The Tabla blends beautifully with the Doira and Chang, showcasing the deep cultural connect between India and Uzbekistan," Prime Minister Modi said, sharing a glimpse of a Tabla performance on X.

A few women from the Indian community also tied a rakhi to PM Modi's hand as he was greeting the Indian community members.

He also witnessed cultural performances by artists. PM Modi was seen intriguingly observing dance performances by children and shook their hands after the performance.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and said that it reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people.

"Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here," he noted on X.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as both leaders examined the artwork representing Uzbek culture and history at the Yangi Uzbekistan Park.

PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

In a special gesture, Mirziyoyev travelled to the airport and received PM Modi, highlighting the friendship between both countries that has grown immensely over the last 12 years.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi said on X after landing in Tashkent.

--IANS

ksk/khz