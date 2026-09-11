September 11, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Dialogue and diplomacy way forward in resolving conflicts, PM Modi reiterates in meeting with Putin

Dialogue and diplomacy way forward in resolving conflicts, PM Modi reiterates in meeting with Putin

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Both leaders shared a warm hug before they sat down for their second meeting this year, having earlier met on the margins of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek less than two weeks ago, on August 31.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to- people domains.

"They welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition 'INNOPROM India', which was held for the first time in India from 9-11 September 2026 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants," the MEA stated.

"The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts," the statement added.

Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged in an effort to strengthen further the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

"President Putin invited Prime Minister to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister accepted the invitation. The dates of the Summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels," the MEA mentioned.

At the start of their meeting, PM Modi presented Putin with the Russian translation of 'Thirukkural' written by great Indian Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," PM Modi posted on X.

Before Bishkek, the two leaders had earlier met in Delhi for the 23rd Annual Summit in December 2025.

During their meeting in Bishkek, both leaders had welcomed the outcome of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which was held on August 24 in Moscow.

Prime Minister Modi had reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Don’t Be Shy’ trailer starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Neha Dhupia is machiavellianism in pop colours

‘Don’t Be Shy’ trailer starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Neha Dhupia is machiavellianism in pop colours

Viraj Madappa erases three-shot deficit to win title in the Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in the Tamil Nadu capital on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

Chennai Open 2026: Viraj Madappa bridges three-shot deficit to win title

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in New Delhi to attend to attend 18th BRICS Summit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in New Delhi to attend to attend 18th BRICS Summit

BRICS 2026: India Presidency opens new avenues for trade, investment and global South Cooperation

BRICS 2026: India Presidency opens new avenues for trade, investment and Global South Cooperation

'Less margin for error than Monaco': George Russell reacts to F2 car crash at the new Madrid street circuit in Madrid on Friday. Photo credit: AI/X

'Less margin for error than Monaco': Russell reacts to F2 car crash in Madrid

Charli xcx announces U.K. and Europe ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tour, gets pulled up in comments

Charli xcx announces U.K. and Europe ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tour, gets pulled up in comments

Putin takes aim at G7, says BRICS countries account for more than half of global growth

Putin takes aim at G7, says BRICS countries account for more than half of global growth

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

Discussed closer trade ties, implementation of 2030 Economic Cooperation Programme with Putin: PM Modi

Discussed closer trade ties, implementation of 2030 Economic Cooperation Programme with Putin: PM Modi

India beat Malaysia as Anmol Ekka leads champs to fourth consecutive final in the AHF Junior Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship in Moqi, China, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men’s Asia Cup Hockey: Anmol Ekka stars as India beat Malaysia to reach fourth consecutive final