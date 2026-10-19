Dia Mirza celebrates 25 years of ‘RHTDM’: That 19 year old girl dancing in the rain is immensely grateful

Mumbai, October 19 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane as her film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, popularly known as RHTDM, completed 25 years on Monday.

Expressing gratitude to audiences for keeping the romantic drama alive in their hearts across generations, she poured her heart out.

Taking to her social media account, Dia shared a video featuring throwback pictures, posters and behind-the-scenes memories from the film, which also starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

The actress revisited her journey as Reena, the character she portrayed in the film, and reflected on how a project from the early days of her career continues to resonate with audiences even after two-and-a-half decades.

Recalling the film's beginnings in October 2001, Dia wrote, “The papers called me ‘Diya’ and Maddy was ‘Madhvan’. We had no idea what was about to begin. That’s when you and I first met.”

Reflecting on the demanding shoot, she added, “Eighteen-hour workdays, endless retakes, laughter, exhaustion... somehow, in my memories, it all feels like MAGIC... And the songs... 25 years later, they still find me everywhere.”

The actress also expressed her gratitude for the affection audiences have continued to shower on the film. “But what has stayed with me the most is your love. So generous, so constant. You grew up with this film. And its songs. I grew up with you,” she wrote.

Looking back at the years that have passed, Dia acknowledged how much life has changed while the memories of the film remain close to her heart.

“We have lived, loved, lost and found ourselves again. But a part of me will always be that girl, dancing in the rain, believing in love. 25 years later, you still hold her in your hearts. And I will always hold you in mine,” the actress added.

In her social media caption, Dia further expressed her appreciation for the audience's enduring support, writing, “That 19 year old girl dancing in the rain is immensely grateful for the love and the generosity you have all bestowed upon us over these 25 years.”

She concluded the note with a heartfelt reference to the film, writing, “As as ever, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.”

Released on October 19, 2001, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

The romantic drama marked Dia's debut in Hindi cinema and Madhavan's official Bollywood debut. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and was a Hindi remake of Menon's Tamil film ‘Minnale’.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Harris Jayaraj, remains one of its most enduring elements, with songs such as ‘Zara Zara’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai’ and ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ continuing to be chartbusters.

–IANS

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