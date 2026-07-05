Di Grassi claims shock Shanghai Formula E victory as Wehrlein takes title lead

Shanghai, July 5 (IANS) Lucas di Grassi ended a four-year Formula E winless streak with a stunning victory in the second race of the 2025-26 Shanghai E-Prix double-header on Sunday, while Pascal Wehrlein moved into the championship lead after rival Mitch Evans failed to start.

Di Grassi charged from 19th on the grid to claim his first Formula E victory since London in 2022 and the first for Lola Yamaha since the manufacturer took over the Abt Cupra team's license in 2024.

Rain fell throughout the day at the Shanghai International Circuit before easing shortly before the start, prompting di Grassi and eventual runner-up Jean-Eric Vergne to gamble on dry setups while many of their rivals opted for wet configurations, reports Xinhua.

The strategy initially appeared risky as Di Grassi struggled in the early laps, conserving energy while running outside the points. As the circuit dried, however, the Brazilian began carving through the field and climbed to third before a full-course yellow on lap 24.

When racing resumed one lap later, Di Grassi was the only driver among the frontrunners with an unused Attack Mode. He activated the extra power to sweep past Vergne at the first corner of the final lap to secure victory, extending his record as Formula E's oldest race winner.

"We took the right risks today. In my position, where we were, we had to take those risks, and I'm so glad we managed to make it," said di Grassi, who is due to retire from Formula E at the end of the 2025-26 season.

"It was a great fight that we had, a great battle with Joel at the end, and I'm so happy for everybody.

"We've been working flat out. It's not always easy, but moments like this are why we do all of this," concluded the Brazilian, whose Lola Yamaha team had previously not finished higher than seventh this season.

Vergne completed an equally impressive recovery from 18th on the grid to finish second, while rookie Joel Eriksson claimed the first podium of his Formula E career in third after leading the closing stages before being overhauled on the final lap.

Wehrlein finished fourth after leading the early laps but faded as the drying conditions increasingly favoured drivers on dry setups. Nevertheless, the result moved the Porsche driver into the championship lead after Evans was unable to take the start because of a technical issue with the spec DC/DC inverter.

The non-finish leaves Evans nine points behind Wehrlein's total of 141 with three races remaining. Reigning champion Oliver Rowland, who finished the race in eighth, moves up to third on 114 points.

In the teams' championship, Jaguar still leads with 243 points despite not scoring, but Porsche has closed to within six points of the British marque.

Formula E now stays in Asia for a double-header around the streets of Tokyo on July 25-26.

--IANS

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