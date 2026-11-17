New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s transition into a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be a natural progression, pointing out that the former India captain had been guiding and grooming several players even when he was leading the team on the field.

Dhoni, who has retired from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin a new chapter with CSK as the franchise’s team mentor from the 2027 season. Pathan said mentorship was never an unfamiliar responsibility for Dhoni, whose influence on teammates extended well beyond his captaincy duties.

“Mentorship is nothing new for MS Dhoni. Even when he was captain, he used to mentor several players. I am sure his journey of playing cricket has come to an end, but his journey of contributing to the game will continue,” Pathan told IANS.

Pathan also congratulated Dhoni on an exceptional career, saying he felt proud of the former wicketkeeper-batter’s achievements after having shared the cricketing journey with him for several years.

“He has had a wonderful career, and I congratulate him on everything he has achieved. As a friend who has spent so many years with him and played cricket alongside him, I am also very proud of MS Dhoni’s career,” he added.

Addressing the emotions of fans who will miss watching Dhoni in action, Pathan offered reassurance that the former CSK captain would continue to be seen around the team. “He will be seen on the field, won’t he? He will be there regularly, so there is nothing to worry about,” Pathan said.

Dhoni brought the curtain down on an IPL playing career spanning nearly two decades, finishing with 278 appearances and 5,439 runs. He captained CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, sharing the record for the most championships won by a captain with Rohit Sharma.

The Ranchi-born cricketer also holds the record for the most matches as captain in IPL history, having led CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant in 235 matches. His 205 wicketkeeping dismissals, comprising 158 catches and 47 stumpings, further underline his contribution to the league.

--IANS

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