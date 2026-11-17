Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thailand counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul held a meeting on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippines' Manila on Tuesday, with discussions held on ways to add fresh momentum to the strategic partnership in sectors like connectivity, trade, culture, defence and security.

The two leaders underscored the importance of working closely together in regional forums such as BIMSTEC, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Mekong Ganga Cooperation, and the ASEAN-led architecture. PM Modi and Charnvirakul exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their partnership.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand in April 2025," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated Charnvirakul on assuming office as Thailand's PM and conveyed his best wishes. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Delighted to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits in Manila. Personally congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes. India and Thailand are maritime neighbours, bound by centuries of shared history, culture and spiritual traditions," PM Modi posted on X.

"We discussed ways to add fresh momentum to our Strategic Partnership in sectors like: Trade, Defence and security, Connectivity, Culture," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Thailand is a key partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

"India and Thailand share a time-tested friendship rooted in their shared civilizational and cultural heritage, people-to-people ties and mutual trust. Thailand is an important partner within the framework of India's Act East Policy and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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