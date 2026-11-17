New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms economies, governance and everyday life, leadership must remain rooted in human welfare and public service, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog Debjani Ghosh said at an event in the national capital on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme of "leadership as a mission", Ghosh said the subject was particularly relevant in the current era of AI-led change.

She noted that leadership should be seen not merely as a position of authority but as a service aimed at creating positive outcomes for citizens and society.

"The world of AI makes this conversation even more relevant. Leadership as a mission means leadership that thinks about human benefit, the benefit of citizens and the benefit of people," she said.

The event also featured discussions on governance, development and public administration, with speakers sharing experiences from different states and sectors.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma underscored the importance of effective leadership in driving development.

He said leadership plays a decisive role in shaping the progress of a country, state or society and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation in recent years.

Responding to a question on the state's development trajectory, Sharma said the condition of Uttar Pradesh before 2017 was well known to residents, adding that strong leadership had contributed to rapid and positive changes across the state.

On political developments ahead of upcoming elections, Sharma said he was attending the event and was therefore not aware of the details surrounding reports of a meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party that reportedly did not take place.

Additional Chief Secretary in Gujarat's Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajeev Topno, shared insights from the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts undertaken after the devastating Kutch earthquake.

He said the experience offered valuable lessons in governance, public service and disaster recovery.

--IANS

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