Digboi (Assam), Nov 17 (IANS) Gurugram’s Saurav Rathi opened the 2026-27 PGTI season with an impressive seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead in the first round of the 26th Digboi Masters Golf, a ₹1 crore event being played at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam.

The 24-year-old Rathi made eight birdies and dropped his only shot of the day on the par-4 18th, his closing hole, to emerge as the outright leader on a course where only 29 players in the 120-man field managed to break par.

Delhi’s 21-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal and seasoned campaigner Om Prakash Chouhan shared second place at five-under 67.

Rathi, a regular on the DP World PGTI since 2019, recently secured his full playing rights for the new season after finishing 17th at the DP World PGTI Qualifying Tournament Final Stage in Ahmedabad.

Despite nursing a left-leg injury sustained after slipping on wet stairs at the golf course on Monday, Rathi produced a commanding display, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 15 greens in regulation.

Rathi said, "It was a solid round and a good start to the new season. I was five-under after nine holes, made two more birdies on the 11th and 12th, followed by another birdie on the 14th. I made pars after that before dropping a disappointing bogey on the 18th from the middle of the fairway, just 40 yards out."

Speaking about his ball-striking, Rathi added, "I think I played really well. I hit 12 out of 14 fairways and 15 greens, so all departments of my game were on point today. Interestingly, Rathi felt that the injury had helped him manage his pace on the course.

"I think it has actually helped me because I normally play a little fast. Since I'm not able to walk properly, I've had to slow myself down, and I think that's helping my game."

Looking ahead to the second round, Rathi said, "The plan for tomorrow is to strike the ball the same way I did today and make some putts."

Kabthiyal's opening 67 featured an eagle on the par-5 seventh, five birdies and two bogeys. Chouhan, an 11-time winner on the PGTI, a former winner on the

European Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour) and the 2023 DP World PGTI rankings champion, also carded a 67, making eight birdies against three bogeys.

Four players shared fourth place at four-under 68, including Gurugram’s Kushal Singh, Pune’s Divyansh Dubey, Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh and Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar.

Kushal made seven birdies and three bogeys, while Divyansh registered six birdies and two bogeys. Yuvraj recovered from a double-bogey on the par-5 15th and another bogey with seven birdies, while Sanjeev produced five birdies against a lone bogey.

Despite measuring just 6,348 yards, the par-72 Digboi Golf Links presented a stern opening-round test, with fewer than a quarter of the field returning under-par scores.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognized member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’.

--IANS

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