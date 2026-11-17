Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 lived up to its billing, producing a nail-biting finish as the Men in Green secured a dramatic one-wicket victory off the final ball of the 20th over at Bashundhara Sports City, Dhaka.

In a match that swung between the two sides, Pakistan chased down India's challenging total of 179/6, finishing at 180/9 in 20 overs. With nine wickets down and the contest going to the final delivery, Pakistan held their nerve to register one of the tournament's most thrilling victories.

After electing to bat first, India posted a competitive 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs, led by an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls from captain T. Durga Rao B3. His innings, featuring five boundaries, anchored India's batting effort.

Sanjay Kumar Shah contributed 30 off 22 balls, while Dunna Venkateshwararao provided an attacking start with 26 off just 18 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Pakistan's bowlers kept India from accelerating further, with Babar Ali returning economical figures of 1/25 from four overs.

Chasing 180, Pakistan captain Nisar Ali played a crucial innings of 64 off 51 balls, striking four boundaries. Muhammad Safdar supported him with 31 off 26 deliveries as Pakistan worked towards the target.

However, India refused to surrender the contest. Dunna Venkateshwararao delivered an impressive spell, claiming two wickets for just 14 runs in two overs. Praveen Kumar Sharma, Deepak Malik and Rambir Singh picked up a wicket each, while India's sharp fielding produced four run-outs.

Pakistan slipped to 158/8 in the 19th over, bringing India firmly back into contention. The drama intensified when Pakistan captain Nisar Ali was run out at 173/9 with just two deliveries remaining. With seven runs still required, Pakistan's last-wicket pair faced an extraordinary challenge.

Niamat Ullah, who remained unbeaten on 17 off eight balls, played a crucial role in the closing stages as Pakistan reached the target on the final delivery, winning by the narrowest of margins.

Despite the defeat, the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind demonstrated remarkable fighting spirit, taking the match to the very last ball. Captain Durga Rao's unbeaten half-century, Dunna Venkateshwararao's all-round contribution and the team's determined fielding effort were among the highlights of India's performance.

The closely fought encounter added another memorable chapter to the India-Pakistan rivalry in blind cricket, showcasing the competitive standard of the sport on the international stage.

The Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind, represented by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is competing in the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 in Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

India 179/6 in 20 overs (T. Durga Rao B3 61*, Sanjay Kumar Shah 30, Dunna Venkateshwararao 26) lost to Pakistan 180/9 in 20 overs (Nisar Ali 64, Muhammad Safdar 31, Niamat Ullah 17*; Dunna Venkateshwararao 2-14) by one wicket.

--IANS

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