Islamabad, Nov 17 (IANS) As many as 796 Afghan nationals were arrested by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Balochis­tan, Khyber Pakhtun­kh­­wa, Punjab and Islamabad during the first week of November, local media reported on Tuesday.

Among all those arrested and detained, Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented Afghans represented 99 per cent; Proof of Registration (PoR) holders represented one per cent, according to the latest update released jointly by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The majority of the arrests took place in Balochistan, followed by Khyber Pakht­u­n­khwa, Punjab and Islamabad, leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported.

According to the report, 2,758,958 people returned to Afghanistan from September 23, 2023 to November 7, 2026. The number of returns reduced by 16 per cent and deportation by 91 per cent during the first week of November in comparison to the previous week of October. As many as 4,662 people returned to Afghanistan during the first week of November. Among those, 809 people were deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Among those who returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan from November 1-7, as many as 78 per cent were undocumented, followed by Proof of Registration (PoR) holders with 12 per cent and ACC holders were 10 per cent, Dawn reported.

In September, Afghan migrants had shared their agony after being deported from Pakistan, saying that they were given little to no time to collect their belongings, property and business assets from there before being sent across the border.

Sanaullah was deported to Afghanistan along with his family despite being born and living in Pakistan for nearly 40 years. He recalled how he was not given a chance to take his belongings and left behind his car, business and much of the life he had built in Pakistan, Afghanistan-based Amu TV reported.

Sanaullah, who is originally from Afghanistan's Kunar province, said that he spent three to four days in detention in Pakistan along with his children before being deported to Afghanistan.

"Everything we had was left behind. Our cars were left there, and the work we were doing was left behind," Amu TV quoted him as saying.

"They suddenly arrested us and put us in prison. When we came back, everything we had remained there. They kept us there for three or four days, and my children were with me," he said.

Another returnee, Juma Gul, said that they had brought only bedding with them to Afghanistan and the family's tractor, livestock, and household belongings were left behind in Pakistan.

Another returnee, Gul Agha, said financial assets remained unresolved in Pakistan and urged Pakistan to allow returnees to travel back to the country legally to settle their matters, Amu TV reported.

Other returnees said that their immediate concern after returning to Afghanistan was finding work and shelter.

Another returnee, Ali Mohammad, urged the Taliban to help families in rebuilding their lives in Afghanistan.

--IANS

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