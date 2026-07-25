Maha CM hails Pradhan's resignation for putting India first

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday praised Dharmendra Pradhan for putting national interest above personal position.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said Pradhan implemented several key reforms in the education sector and played a crucial role in rolling out the National Education Policy (NEP).

He spearheaded initiatives like the PM SHRI schools project, the expansion of IITs, and making entrance exams available in 19 languages. Demonstrating commitment, he tendered his resignation today.

Fadnavis said prioritising the national interest over personal ambition is the hallmark of a true Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, adding that the entire BJP family stands firmly behind him.

Former Chief Minister and currently BJP MP Ashok Chavan also shared a post highlighting Pradhan’s journey from a student activist to the head of the Education Ministry.

“Dharmendra Pradhan successfully discharged his responsibilities as India’s Education Minister. In this context, it is vital to acknowledge his long-standing connection with student movements and his contribution to public life. Very few leaders in political journeys remain so closely connected to the expectations, concerns and aspirations of the youth. He made sincere efforts to strengthen the foundation of the education sector and prepare the nation’s academic system for future challenges,” Chavan said.

Further, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) president Sharad Pawar commended the students for their persistence, describing the outcome as a triumph for youth unity and democracy.

“The 28-day fight and determination demonstrated by the youth at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable. Following the resolute demands of the protesters, the Union Education Minister finally resigned today. Standing firm against injustice without fear of oppression and forcing the government to accept moral responsibility is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a massive victory for the united youth power of the country,” Pawar stated, also thanking opposition MPs for supporting the students.

--IANS

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