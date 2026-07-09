Dhanush's dad Kasthuri Raja: Dhanush did not come to cinema willingly

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Director and actor Kasthuri Raja, who is also the father of ace Tamil actor, director and producer Dhanush, has now disclosed that Dhanush did not come to cinema willingly and that until his fifth or sixth film, he was pleading with him to let him get out of it.

Participating in the pre release event of Love Oh Love, in which his grandson Pavish plays the lead, Kasthuri Raja said, "Among the three directors in my family, It was only Selvaraghavan (Dhanush's elder brother) who came to cinema willingly. Dhanush did not like cinema. Until he completed five or six films, he did not like cinema. When I made 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', he would keep telling me, 'Dad, let me go. I will leave.' He would cry before the shot while shooting for Thulluvadho Illamai."

"Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, is the most educated among the members of my family. He is a medallist. He is a mechanical engineer. I was very particular that my children must not come to cinema. Therefore, I would not even take them to preview shows even. I was very strict," Kasthuri Raja said.

"However, when Selvaraghavan was in his second year in college, he came to me one day and said that he did not want to go to college and that he wanted to enter cinema," Kasthuri Raja disclosed.

Kasthuri Raja said he then pointed out to Selvaraghavan the trouble his mother had undergone to get him the college seat. "I told him that cinema had been there before me, it was there during my time now and that it would be there after my time but a college degree was not like that and that if he lost the opportunity to get a degree now, he may not get it again. I lied to him that if he got his degree, I would get him into cinema. Selvaraghavan agreed to complete his education and did so."

Director Kasthuri Raja also spoke highly of the film unit of 'Love Oh Love'. He said, "The true strength of a good film lies in the trust and harmony shared between its producer, director, and actors. Watching the producers of Love Oh Love present a gift to their director even before the film's release reflects the mutual respect and affection within the team. It's equally remarkable how efficiently the film has progressed—from its pooja ceremony to theatrical release in such a short span. I wholeheartedly appreciate the producers, director, and the entire team for their commitment and discipline. Both Pavish and Naga Durga have brought youthful energy, sincerity, and natural performances that beautifully complement the film.”

--IANS

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