Dhanush releases engaging trailer of G V Prakash, Kayadu Lohar's horror thriller 'Immortal'

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor and producer Dhanush on Wednesday released the much-awaited trailer of director Mariyappan Chinna's horror thriller 'Immortal', featuring actors G V Prakash and Kayadu Lohar in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush wrote, "Here is #immortal trailer … best of luck @gvprakash."

The trailer released begins with a tribal couple in a foreign land preparing to welcome their child. The trailer then shifts to India where Mahi (G V Prakash) is looking for a room on a sharing basis. He receives a call from Sindhu (Kayadu Lohar) who says she is staying alone in a room and is looking for a room mate. Mahi, who falls in love with her, immediately shifts to her room. He realises that she is pretty and wealthy and decides to settle down with her.

However, soon a series of dark developments leave Mahi crazy. What's more, Sindhu seems to be aware of what's happening in the flat...

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

The film is now slated to hit screens on September 4 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced in May this year that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Sources had said that the makers were initially intending to release the film in May this year.

The film has been eagerly awaited ever since the makers released a chilling and entertaining teaser of the film last year.

The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features a host of actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dances have been choreographed by Sabarish.

--IANS

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