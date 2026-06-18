Dhanush, Mammootty's film with Rajkumar Periasamy titled 'Om'

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) The makers of director Rajkumar Periasamy's next film, featuring Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, on Thursday announced the title of the film as 'Om'.

The film, the makers revealed, would hit screens on October 16 this year.

Interestingly, the film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

On Thursday, the makers released a title teaser that showed the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter. The teaser shows police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush comes to their rescue.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans longed for.

For the unaware, the film, which was being tentatively referred to as D55 until now, has triggered huge interest among fans and filmbuffs.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu.

Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had accorded a warm welcome to Malayalam star Mammootty when he came on board the film. Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had said, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who took to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar, wrote, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the almighty has blessed #D55 with Divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

Responding to the welcome messages, Mammootty wrote back saying, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP."

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

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