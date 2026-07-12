July 12, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om's final schedule begins in Malaysia

Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om's final schedule begins in Malaysia (Photo: Wunderbar Films/X)

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the final schedule of director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has begun and is currently underway in Malaysia.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the final schedule of the film had gotten underway on Sunday in Malaysia. Lending credibility to such claims, video clips of Dhanush signing autographs for fans in Malaysia began doing the rounds on social media.

Although the makers have announced that the film will hit screens on October 16 this year, sources claim that the makers are likely to change the release date. A new release date is likely to be announced soon, they claim.

It was only on Thursday last that the makers of the film welcomed well known Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah onboard the unit of the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had come onboard the unit of the film, Wunderbar Films, the production house of actor Dhanush, wrote, "A strong addition to the world of #OM.The veteran #NaseeruddinShah on board the mega biggie. Coming to cinemas worldwide on October 16th 2026."

Interestingly, the film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

A title teaser that the makers had released some time back had showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush was seen coming to their rescue.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had accorded a warm welcome to Malayalam star Mammootty when he came on board the film. Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had said, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

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