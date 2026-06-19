Dhanush is a proud son after seeing his father in 'Habebe': He must have lived as Yusuf

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Dhanush is a proud son after seeing his father, Kasthuri Raja, in the romantic entertainer 'Habebe'. In the social media post uploaded by the 'Atrangi Re' actor on Friday, he said that his father must have fully immersed himself and lived as his character, Yusuf.

Making things more challenging, Dhanush added that the film is set in a world that was previously unknown to his dad.

Expressing himself, Dhanush shared on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Due to continuous shooting, I was only able to watch the movie *Habebe* today, albeit belatedly. I feel proud thinking of my father, who must have fully immersed himself and lived as the character "Yusuf" in an entirely new world he had never known before. (Sic)"

Congratulating the team of "Habeebi", he concluded the post saying, "Congratulations to director Meera Kathiravan and the entire film crew for delivering outstanding performances from my father as well as all the other actors, along with providing an exceptional cinematic experience."

Directed by Meera Kathiravan, the story for "Habeebi" has been provided by V. S. Mohamed Ameen. The core cast of the drama includes Esha M, Kasthuri Raja, and Malavika Manoj, along with others.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew, the tunes for the upcoming drama have been provided by Sam C. S., with Mahesh Muthuswami responsible for the camera work. Mathi VS is the head of the editing department.

Released in cinema halls on 12 June this year, the film chronicles the journey of a young couple whose relationship ends up creating divisions within their community.

For those who do not know, Kasthuri Raja is a filmmaker, lyricist, and actor who has worked with director Visu on more than 16 films.

Talking about Dhanush's work commitments, he will soon star in Rajkumar Periasamy's next "Om", where he will be seen sharing the screen with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

--IANS

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