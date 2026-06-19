June 19, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Dhanush is a proud son after seeing his father in 'Habebe': He must have lived as Yusuf

Dhanush is a proud son after seeing his father in 'Habebe': He must have lived as Yusuf

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Dhanush is a proud son after seeing his father, Kasthuri Raja, in the romantic entertainer 'Habebe'. In the social media post uploaded by the 'Atrangi Re' actor on Friday, he said that his father must have fully immersed himself and lived as his character, Yusuf.

Making things more challenging, Dhanush added that the film is set in a world that was previously unknown to his dad.

Expressing himself, Dhanush shared on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Due to continuous shooting, I was only able to watch the movie *Habebe* today, albeit belatedly. I feel proud thinking of my father, who must have fully immersed himself and lived as the character "Yusuf" in an entirely new world he had never known before. (Sic)"

Congratulating the team of "Habeebi", he concluded the post saying, "Congratulations to director Meera Kathiravan and the entire film crew for delivering outstanding performances from my father as well as all the other actors, along with providing an exceptional cinematic experience."

Directed by Meera Kathiravan, the story for "Habeebi" has been provided by V. S. Mohamed Ameen. The core cast of the drama includes Esha M, Kasthuri Raja, and Malavika Manoj, along with others.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew, the tunes for the upcoming drama have been provided by Sam C. S., with Mahesh Muthuswami responsible for the camera work. Mathi VS is the head of the editing department.

Released in cinema halls on 12 June this year, the film chronicles the journey of a young couple whose relationship ends up creating divisions within their community.

For those who do not know, Kasthuri Raja is a filmmaker, lyricist, and actor who has worked with director Visu on more than 16 films.

Talking about Dhanush's work commitments, he will soon star in Rajkumar Periasamy's next "Om", where he will be seen sharing the screen with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Specialised camps helped us improve and perform better, says drag-flicker Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semifinals in New Zealand.

Specialised camps helped us perform better, says Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semis

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan (File image)

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts (File image)

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details (Credit: @albirroja/Instagram)

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details

When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash in ICC Wo9men's T20 World Cup 2026, know all details.

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash, know all details

Himachal’s forest bio-resources hold cumulative annual value of Rs 22,600 crore, says report

Himachal's forest bio-resources hold cumulative annual value of Rs 22,600 crore, says report

India and Denmark discuss maritime security, explore deeper cooperation

India and Denmark discuss maritime security, explore deeper cooperation