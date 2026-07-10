'Dhamaal 4' (Movie Review): A Bigger, Louder, and Delightfully Mad Treasure Hunt Packed with Family Laughter!

Rating: 4 Stars. Director: Indra Kumar. Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshd Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

STORY:

Over the years, the Dhamaal franchise has carved out a unique, bulletproof space in Bollywood, one built entirely on unapologetic, leave-your-brain-at-home comedy. Director Indra Kumar returns to this signature comfort zone scaling up the adventure with itns fourth installment.

This time, the chaos revolves around a massive 100-year-old hidden treasure belonging to the legendary Shaitaan Singh. The key to its location is locked away in the faulty memory of Prithvi (Upendra Limaye). When the secret slips out, it triggers a wild, breathless race to a mysterious island marked by a giant "M." Every character is out to outsmart the other to reach the khazana first, paving the way for endless confusion, wrong clues, and frantic chases.

SITUATIONAL COMEDY: Chaos at Its Peak

What makes Dhamaal 4 work so effectively is its reliance on situational comedy. The film throws a massive ensemble of eccentric, greedy, and hilariously unlucky individuals into bizarre environments, from wild jungle disasters to unexpected pirate encounters. The script doesn’t ask you to look for logic; instead, it invites you to surrender to the sheer ridiculousness of the situations. The first half is exceptionally fast-paced, packed with clever nods to older films in the franchise that will keep longtime fans chuckling.

ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCES: The Ultimate Laughter Brigade

The true strength of the film lies in its stellar ensemble cast, where Ajay Devgn leads the pack with absolute swagger alongside Sanjay Mishra, whose iconic comic timing results in sharp laugh-out-loud moments. The heartbeat of the franchise, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, return with their signature electric chemistry, beautifully joined by Sanjeeda Shaikh who adds great charm to their chaotic dynamic. Riteish Deshmukh delivers a thoroughly entertaining performance with his desi flavor alongside Anjali Anand, who plays his wife Paro with a hilarious domestic touch.

Stealing scenes effortlessly, Ravi Kishan brings a fresh wave of comedy as the quirky pirate leader Adhoora. Finally, Upendra Limaye is fantastic as the main catalyst of the plot with his high-energy performance, while Esha Gupta brings a wonderful charm and flair to the screen.

DIRECTION, SCREENPLAY, AND MUSIC

Indra Kumar proves yet again that he is a master at delivering high-energy situational comedies. The engaging screenplay keeps the audience hooked with a constant stream of rapid-fire jokes and entertaining jungle and island survival sequences. On the technical side, the massive scale of the film looks stunning on the big screen, making it a true theatrical spectacle. The music seamlessly fits this energetic narrative, with tracks like Chatni and Qeher keeping the mood light, and celebratory throughout.

THE VERDICT: The Perfect Family Entertainer

Dhamaal 4 is a fun-filled joyride that is tailor-made for the big screen. It effortlessly delivers on its promise of pure, non-stop entertainment from start to finish. It stands out as an excellent, wholesome entertainer that will easily appeal to all age groups, from grandparents to little kids, who will absolutely love the comedy and thrilling pirate adventures. If you are looking to share a hearty laugh with your entire family this weekend, Dhamaal 4 is a highly recommended watch!