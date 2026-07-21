Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Sonam Wangchuk's cause-led protest is losing focus: India is not Nepal

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted strongly to the recent protest backed by Sonam Wangchuk on Monday, that turned chaotic.

The actress took to get social media account, expressing concern that the movement is drifting away from its original purpose.

Sharing a video on social media in which a young man is allegedly heard saying that the youth would now sit in Parliament and make decisions and that there was no need for older people, the actress penned a lengthy note talking about how things seem to be taking an unwanted turn at the protest.

Extending support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, she also cautioned against what she described as a shift in the movement's agenda.

She wrote, "This is the problem. The issue being discussed is one thing, but the agenda now seems to be something entirely different. Mr. Wangchuk @Wangchuk66, you have my wholehearted support for your cause. However, it appears that the movement is beginning to lose focus. And if the issue gets derailed, it will ultimately undermine the very purpose of your hunger strike. Sadly, that would be done by your own supporters.”

She added, “This is not Nepal, or any other country where external funding or support, combined with emotionally manipulating students in the name of their future, can be used to push a different agenda. In fact, pursuing that path will only weaken the original cause and may even cause it to lose public support.”

Urging students to not lose their mind and act with sanity, she wrote, “To the students, this is my sincere request: please do not get involved in anything that could put your future at risk. Remember, even a single FIR can have lifelong consequences and affect your career and dreams. The leaders of such movements may move on. Many protesters may have little to lose, some may have no professional aspirations at stake, and others may eventually enter politics. But students who genuinely wish to raise their voices for education or other legitimate concerns have everything to lose. Please think carefully before participating in protests that are no longer aligned with the original issue. Protect your future.”

Appealing to the government, she said, “And to the Government - it is your fundamental responsibility to listen to your citizens and address their genuine concerns. Never forget that you are public servants, not dictators. Before this nation becomes another victim of ego and arrogance, I urge you to act with wisdom, humility, and responsibility."

Devoleena had earlier too spoken about the entire issue through a detailed social media post.

The actress is extremely vocal about the happenings in the country, and keep forth her opinions each time.

On the work front, Devoleena is best known for essaying the role of Gopi in the popular television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

She has also been a part of reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Bigg Boss 14', 'Bigg Boss 15', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'.

On her personal front, the actress married gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Joy, in December 2024.

–IANS

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