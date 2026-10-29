Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends women’s choice of keeping Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who predominantly works in television, has shared her opinion on Karwa Chauth, and the people celebrating the occasion.

On Thursday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which she shared her perspective on the festival.

She wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful ladies celebrating today. I’ve never kept a Karwa Chauth fast because, in Bengali and Assamese cultures, it isn’t a tradition. We may not have every ritual, but we celebrate so many festivals with all our hearts. So why not Karwa Chauth? Honestly, I do feel like keeping it someday. But I’m scared I won’t be able to manage a whole day without water. I fast every Monday and sometimes on Ekadashi, but water fasting? That’s a different story! But that’s not even the point. I genuinely feel that for many couples, this is a love language. I’ve seen women celebrate it happily, and today, so many husbands fast alongside their wives. So why bring feminism, patriarchy and judgment into someone else’s celebration? You don’t believe in it? Don’t celebrate it”.

She further mentioned that nobody is judging them but it’s not right to spoil someone else’s happiness.

She shared, “Mothers fast for their children, for their families. So if someone wishes to fast for her husband one day, why should that be a problem? As long as it’s a personal choice and nobody is forced into it, let people celebrate love the way they want to. And a little personal note, Shaan comes from a Muslim family, yet every Karwa Chauth, he asks me, ‘Tum rakhogi kya fast?’. And every year, I say, with a heavy heart, ‘Dekhte hain, next year’. I’m still breastfeeding, so hopefully next year! Because honestly, husbands deserve to feel special and loved too, don’t they? We do intermittent fasting, try keto and follow all kinds of diets for ourselves”.

“But when it comes to fasting for a husband, suddenly everything becomes about patriarchy and feminism? Ladies, thoda chill karo! Love is personal. Traditions are personal. Celebrations are personal. Let people choose what makes them happy. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating! May your love always grow stronger”, she added.

--IANS

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