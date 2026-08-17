Destroyed ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of I-Day, arrested 200 operatives: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the Indian security forces dismantled the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day, by thwarting the terror group's plan of carrying out attacks.

The Home Minister mentioned that 200 operatives of the Shahzad Bhatti gang were arrested by the security forces.

Taking to X, HM Shah said, "Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives."

"Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism," he said.

The Home Minister also mentioned that substantial recoveries were made from the ISI-funded group during the operations, which included IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage.

"The network was involved in several terrorist activities," he added.

This comes against the backdrop of recent arrests made in the Shahzad Bhatti case.

In late July, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) initially arrested two primary suspects in this specific Pakistan-linked terror and espionage module: suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal and his associate/girlfriend Arpita Sarkar.

According to officials, the SBN targeted the family members of at least six current members of the West Bengal Cabinet through Arpita Sarkar. The SBN handlers used to maintain regular contact with Arpita Sarkar through encrypted messages on different social media platforms.

The STF has continued widening its net into connected surveillance and espionage networks across the region, examining seized digital devices and international communication links.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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