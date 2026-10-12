'Demolition of democracy': Ex-Pakistani Prez on emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Former Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the federal government's decision to impose emergency and Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, describing the move as the "demolition of democracy".

The statement came after the federal government on Sunday imposed a state of emergency in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and suspended the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In a post on X, Alvi said that the province had been taken over by what he described as an "unrepresentative, fraudulent set-up in Islamabad".

He asserted that only the people of KP had the right to remove their government, accusing the "unelected, gun-imposed usurpers in Islamabad" of overriding the people's mandate.

"All reports suggest that the only sticking point was a meeting with Mr Imran Khan, the people's falsely incarcerated leader. Those who cannot bear even his image emerging from the dungeons they hold him in are dragging the country down in their petty, spiteful, malicious hatred. Personal animosity is consuming Pakistan. Poverty and elite capture are up. Those who collude spinelessly grow richer, and plotocracy and fascism rise," the former Pakistani President stated.

"Never in Pakistan's history have children been seized and beaten to force their parents into submission. Destruction of property is the police's new routine. Elected PTI representatives continue to be tortured and kidnapped by masked regime changers, while the judiciary kneels at the altar of the wicked," he added.

Drawing parallels with Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Alvi said that the brutal suppression of peaceful and constitutional protests over missing persons in Balochistan, along with recent life sentences handed down to Baloch women activists, sent a message that peaceful dissent would not be tolerated.

He said that a similar message had been conveyed in PoK, where massive peaceful protests were "viciously strangled", leaving dozens dead.

Questioning whether Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now being sent the same message by the "destroyers of Pakistan" -- the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and their "Gods" -- Alvi warned of a similar fate for the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) and Karachi Bar Association (KBA) have criticised the Pakistani government's decision to impose emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it "undemocratic" and declaring that the legal fraternity will observe a 'black day' in solidarity with the people.

The SCHBA called on authorities to respect the fundamental rights of the people and take measures to restore democracy, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

--IANS

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