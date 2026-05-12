May 12, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate

Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Inter Kashi side in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a disciplined Inter Kashi defence, as both sides settled for a point. The result takes Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with leaders East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points. Mohun Bagan SG’s Deepak Tangri was awarded Man of the Match.

The Mariners made a lively start with midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad testing the Inter Kashi defence early on, but his two attempts in quick succession couldn’t find the target.

Abhijit Mondal's side had a chance to take the lead in the ninth minute and disrupt Mohun Bagan’s rhythm. An early opening fell to Mohammed Asif after a clever move involving Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevičius, and Sergio Llamas, but his effort drifted narrowly wide, offering a glimpse of Inter Kashi’s attacking intent.

Mohun Bagan gradually assumed control of possession, with Sahal orchestrating play in midfield. The home side created half-chances through Sahal and Robinho, but Inter Kashi’s compact defensive shape ensured clear opportunities remained scarce.

Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings tried to find a rhythm but lacked the final touches, and set-pieces proved to be Mohun Bagan’s most consistent avenue. Yet Inter Kashi’s backline, marshalled by Narender Gahlot and David Humanes, stood firm. At the other end, Planas came close late in the half, but his effort sailed over as the visitors continued to threaten sporadically.

The first half ended goalless, with Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession but failing to register a meaningful test for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera responded at the break with attacking changes, introducing Liston Colaco and Jamie Maclaren in search of a breakthrough. The Mariners increased their intensity, with Dimitri Petratos and Maclaren linking up well in advanced areas.

Petratos forced a save early in the second half, while long-range efforts from Colaco and Aldred failed to trouble the scoreboard. Mohun Bagan continued to probe, but Inter Kashi’s defensive discipline, led by Rohit Danu, Sandip Mandi, and Narender, restricted space in and around the penalty area.

A promising move in the 66th minute saw Manvir Singh cut the ball back for Sahal inside the box, but once again Inter Kashi held their ground with a crucial block at close range.

As the match wore on, Inter Kashi grew in confidence, introducing fresh legs and managing possession smartly to disrupt Mohun Bagan’s rhythm. Jayesh Rane had a sight of goal following a counter, but his effort sailed over.

The Mariners pushed hard in the closing stages, with Maclaren coming closest in the 85th minute, only to be denied by an excellent save from Shubham Dhas, who stretched to deflect the effort away. Moments later, Tom Aldred headed wide from a corner as frustration grew among the home side.

Inter Kashi nearly snatched a late winner in stoppage time when Rohit Danu broke forward, but Vishal Kaith came off his line swiftly to deny the chance.

Mohun Bagan made some attempts towards the dying moment with free kicks from Colaco, but couldn’t find the winner. In the end, Inter Kashi’s organised and resilient performance earned them a well-deserved point, while Mohun Bagan were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite controlling over 70 per cent of possession.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Qiryat Shemona: Israeli troops gather at a staging area in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, April 26, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to forcefully strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday evening. The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that it had killed more than 15 Hezbollah militants over the weekend. (Xinhua via IANS)

Destroyed launchers, eliminated terrorists and terror infrastructure: Israel​

Six killed as temple wall collapses in Sangli amid heavy rain; PM Modi expressed grief

Six killed as temple wall collapses in Sangli amid heavy rain; PM Modi expressed grief

Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari SC in a Relegation Phase clash in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari SC

‘We could have held our lengths just a little bit longer,’ said Pat Cummins after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s crushing loss to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘We could have held our lengths just a little bit longer,’ says Cummins after SRH’s crushing loss to GT

Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate

Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder rip through Sunrisers Hyderabad as Gujarat Titans march to crushing 82-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Rabada, Holder rip through SRH as GT march to crushing 82-run win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survives scare to enter second round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. Mandatory Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag survive scare to enter second round

Preliminary probe confirmed irregularities forcing NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: NTA DG

Preliminary probe confirmed irregularities forcing NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: NTA DG

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile​

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile​

Jamie Foxx expecting 3rd baby, 1st with girlfriend Alyce

Jamie Foxx expecting 3rd baby, 1st with girlfriend Alyce