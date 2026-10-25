Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani has opened up about the beauty standards prevalent in Bollywood, saying women in the industry are often expected to have a certain kind of skin and maintain a particular appearance.

Delnaaz Irani on beauty standards in Bollywood: ‘Women are expected to look a certain way’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani has opened up about the beauty standards prevalent in Bollywood, saying women in the industry are often expected to have a certain kind of skin and maintain a particular appearance.

Speaking about the pressure to look good in the entertainment industry, the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ told IANS, “Generally speaking, yes, there is pressure. Women are expected to have a certain kind of skin and look a certain way. Even I feel that pressure a little bit sometimes, but then I tell myself, ‘Maa ki, mast raho, khaao piyo, aish karo, zindagi jiyo.’”

Delnaaz, who recently turned 54, acknowledged that physical, mental and emotional changes are a natural part of growing older. “For me personally, I do not think I feel that much pressure. If I did, I would probably be trying very hard to lose weight and worrying about every little thing. I have laugh lines, and I know that these things happen as you grow older. There are so many physical, mental and emotional changes that women go through, but you have to learn to accept yourself,” she said.

The ‘Chumbak’ actress also reflected on how expectations have changed between generations. She feels that people today face pressure in several areas of life, including their appearance, choices and the way they present themselves to the world.

“Times have changed. There is pressure everywhere today. Our generation was different. We were quite simple. We wore what our mothers gave us, and we ate what was served on our plates. There were not so many questions. Today, everything is discussed and questioned,” she shared.

The actress further asserted that growing older should not mean giving up on enjoying life. “I feel that women should be comfortable with themselves rather than constantly comparing their appearance with unrealistic expectations. Of course, even I sometimes think about how I look, but I don't want to make it the centre of my life. I believe in enjoying life, staying happy and not putting unnecessary pressure on myself.”

Currently seen in the Netflix series “Chumbak,” Delnaaz Irani has built a diverse body of work across television and digital entertainment. She is known for her performances in shows such as “Yes Boss,” “Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka,” “Son Pari,” “Kya Huaa Tera Vaada,” “Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara,” “Jamai Raja," “Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal,” “Partners,” “Ek Deewaana Tha,” “Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey," and “Mannat: Harr Khushi Paane Ki.”

--IANS

ps/