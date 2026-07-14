Delhi riots case: BJP welcomes verdict, slams Sonia, Rahul, Kejriwal for appeasement politics

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday welcomed a Delhi court's verdict convicting former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 city riots, demanding an apology from Arvind Kejriwal for trying to shield his party colleague and slamming the Congress for pursuing politics of appeasement.

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that when the conspiracy of these riots was being hatched, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s statement was: “Yeh Ladai Aar-Paar Ki Ladai Hai. Ghar Se Niklo, Aar-Paar Ki Ladai Lado.”

He said the trial court’s verdict had exposed the “petty and deplorable politics” practised by Kejriwal and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who represent a "vulture-like political culture".

Bhatia said Kejriwal provided political patronage to Tahir Hussain and Congress leadership created an inflammatory atmosphere during the riots while pursuing politics of appeasement.

The BJP National Spokesperson said that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had stated that the sentence awarded by the court, based on evidence, material proof, and witness testimonies, was “unfortunate”.

Amanatullah Khan claimed that Tahir Hussain had been punished due to his religion and that injustice had been done to him, said Bhatia, hitting out at the AAP for spreading hatred.

The BJP National Spokesperson said that according to the post‑mortem report, Ankit Sharma’s body had 51 stab wounds. Why was there so much hatred and such malice when his only role was that he was performing his duty as an IB officer, asked Bhatia

He stated that the trial court's verdict has given justice to Sharma, who was murdered while discharging official duties. Five individuals have been convicted in connection with the crime, he said.

The BJP National Spokesperson stated that Tahir Hussain harboured hatred towards the law and towards Hindus.

When Ankit Sharma came before the mob while performing his official duty, Tahir Hussain, who was regarded as Kejriwal's right-hand man within the AAP, made inflammatory statements and carried out the entire incident.

Bhatia stated that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal behave like vultures by doing politics over dead bodies.

He said they do not stand with the victim's family but instead stand with the accused because they see the accused's religion as their vote bank.

Bhatia also fired a few questions at Kejriwal and demanded a response. Will Kejriwal come before the people of the country and Delhi and apologise? Why did Kejriwal spread hatred, as the public believes that Tahir Hussain acted at Kejriwal's behest?

The BJP National Spokesperson also asked Rahul Gandhi to explain the purpose behind his visit to a local mosque after the riots in 2020.

Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi went to a mosque in the riot-hit area but did not go to meet the family of Ankit Sharma. He neither met the relatives of the deceased, nor expressed condolences, nor gave them comfort.

The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi had said that he went to the mosque “to provide a healing touch”.

“This was not a healing touch, but a ‘bleeding touch’. Rahul Gandhi’s visit was only part of appeasement politics,” said Bhatia.

--IANS

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