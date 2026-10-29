Delhi rewrite record books by posting highest total in domestic women's T20 games

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi rewrote the record books by piling up 262/6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy league stage match in Pune, which is now the highest total ever made by a women’s team in domestic T20 cricket games.

The total eclipsed the previous best score of 257/2 by Goa against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019/20 season. Delhi’s 262/6, coming at the MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, is also the 11th-highest in all women’s T20 cricket, with the ten scores above it all coming in T20Is.

The record effort was built around a blistering century from opener Tanisha Singh, who struck 119 off just 47 balls in a whirlwind knock laced with 25 fours and a six. The 23-year-old reached her hundred in 38 balls, the joint third-fastest in women’s T20s, matching West Indies batter Deandra Dottin’s effort against South Africa in 2010.

Only India’s Kiran Navgire (34 balls) and former New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (36 balls) have got to the three-figure mark quicker. Delhi lost opener Vanshika Lila early, but Tanisha and India batters Priya Punia took the attack to the Hyderabad bowlers by adding 160 runs off just 66 balls to take the side past 175.

Punia made 59 off 28 balls, and Shweta Sehrawat came in to smash 26 off eight deliveries, including three sixes, to push the total past 200. Tanisha was eventually bowled by G Trisha. Late contributions from Nazma Khan (11), Deeksha Sharma (15 not out) and captain Soni Yadav, who made 15 not out, carried Delhi to the record score.

Vanka Pooja was the only Hyderabad bowler to escape punishment, returning figures of 4-32 from her four overs, while each of the other seven bowlers conceded at least 11 runs an over. Trisha gave Hyderabad a brisk start in reply and top-scored with 80 off 52 balls, but the chase never threatened Delhi’s majestic total.

Captain Pranavi Chandra was the only other batter to get past 20, as Hyderabad finished at 154/8, and lost by 108 runs. The match came a day after the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction, where Shweta and Bharti Rawal were signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh and Nazma was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh.

--IANS

nr/vi