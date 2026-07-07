Delhi likely to witness light to moderate rain today; IMD issues 'Yellow Alert'

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The weather in the national Capital is expected to remain pleasant on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the city. The showers are expected to provide relief from the prevailing humid and hot weather.

The IMD has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi on Tuesday. It has also forecast rainfall across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh between July 7 and July 11, with more significant rainfall likely on July 7 and July 9. Residents have been advised to plan their travel according to the latest weather updates during this period.

According to the IMD, Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Monday. However, despite cloudy skies throughout the day, most parts of the national Capital received only light drizzle or very light rainfall, falling short of expectations.

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature over the next seven days. The minimum temperature is expected to remain stable for the next two days before dropping by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the following three days. Thereafter, it is likely to rise again.

High humidity has remained a major concern for residents. The heat index, which reflects how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched 49.6 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city, making outdoor conditions extremely uncomfortable.

Despite the expected rainfall on Tuesday, Monday remained one of the hottest days of July in the last two years, with the maximum temperature reaching 38.6 degrees Celsius. The previous highest July temperature was recorded on July 11, 2024, when the mercury touched 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the latest IMD data showed that the country received 53.3 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 6 against the normal 48 mm, registering an 11 per cent surplus. In contrast, Delhi recorded only 6.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 21 mm, leaving the city with a 68 per cent rainfall deficit, one of the highest in the country.

--IANS

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