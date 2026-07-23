July 23, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Delhi L-G TS Sandhu calls for future-ready approach to school safety

Delhi L-G TS Sandhu calls for future-ready approach to school safety

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu on Thursday underlined the need for a comprehensive and future-ready approach to school safety and resilience.

Sandhu, who had earlier steered the issue of child safety by getting the month of July declared as "Child Safety Month", addressed the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026 at PHD House, highlighting that school safety today extends beyond physical infrastructure to cyber security, mental well-being, and disaster preparedness.

The L-G said education is about creating an environment where young minds can learn, grow, and realise their potential, a process that cannot happen without a fundamental sense of security.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that "education is not merely a means of livelihood, but a powerful medium to make life better", the Lieutenant Governor said this vision can only be realised when every child gets the opportunity to learn in a safe and nurturing environment.

On this occasion, Sandhu also launched the National Model School Safety Toolkit, terming it a key step towards institutionalising a culture of prevention and preparedness across schools.

The L-G called upon school leaders to view safety not merely as a regulatory requirement, but as an integral part of institutional leadership, requiring regular safety audits, emergency preparedness plans, periodic mock drills, trained staff, and close coordination among schools, government agencies, and local communities.

He also spoke of the growing role of technology as an enabler of safer schools through digital monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms, and data-driven risk assessment, while stressing that technology must be complemented by human preparedness and committed leadership.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that the Summit would reaffirm the shared commitment of all stakeholders to ensuring that every school becomes a place where children learn without fear, develop confidence, and prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the future.

--IANS

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