Delhi HC directs WFI to decide Vinesh Phogat's show-cause notices within two weeks

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take a decision, within two weeks, on the show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, observing that the uncertainty surrounding the disciplinary proceedings could affect the three-time Olympian’s preparations and performance in upcoming competitions.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan, while hearing Phogat’s plea challenging the show-cause notices issued on May 9 and June 17, observed that a sportsperson needed to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in competitive events and directed the WFI to conclude the proceedings within the stipulated period.

"The predicament expressed by the petitioner appears to be genuine. A sportsperson has to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in any competitive event of such nature as indicated so that their performance is not compromised in any way," Justice Mahajan said.

The High Court further directed that if the WFI takes a decision on the show-cause notices after two weeks, the same will be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, submitted that the wrestler intended to participate in a national tournament scheduled to be held sometime in the middle of December and needed adequate time to prepare for the competition.

He argued that the two show-cause notices had been kept pending like a "hanging sword" over the wrestler, creating uncertainty over the disciplinary action that could potentially affect her participation in future tournaments.

Rao submitted that although no final order had been passed on the notices and there was presently no impediment to Phogat participating in upcoming tournaments, she apprehended that an adverse decision could be taken just before the commencement of a competition, leaving her with little opportunity to seek appropriate legal relief.

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the WFI, the Union government and the other respondents.

Their respective counsel accepted notice, and the High Court directed them to file replies, if any, before the next date of hearing.

The latest development comes amid Phogat's ongoing legal battle with the WFI over disciplinary proceedings and the framework governing her return to competitive wrestling following pregnancy and childbirth.

Phogat has challenged the two show-cause notices issued by the WFI, claiming that they formed part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary action aimed at obstructing her return to the sport after maternity leave.

In a separate proceeding, the High Court had declined to grant her immediate relief to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, observing that the eligibility criteria, which applied uniformly to all athletes, could not be relaxed in her favour at the interim stage. She has challenged the WFI’s eligibility criteria, arguing that the framework failed to provide an appropriate mechanism for athletes returning to competitive sport after pregnancy, childbirth, and post-partum recovery.

--IANS

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