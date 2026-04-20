Kejriwal behaving like 'urban terrorist', alleges Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of behaving like an 'urban terrorist' following the Delhi High Court’s decision to dismiss his plea seeking the recusal of a judge in the excise policy case.

In a significant ruling on Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing matters related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the plea, dealing a fresh blow to Kejriwal, who is facing charges in the high-profile case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Reacting sharply to the verdict, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma welcomed the court’s decision and launched a strong and pointed attack on the former Chief Minister over his conduct.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Verma said the ruling reinforces public faith in the judicial system and makes it clear that no individual can choose or dictate which judge will hear their case or proceedings.

Verma criticised Kejriwal’s approach, pointing out that the AAP leader celebrates when a lower court gives a favourable order but immediately questions the judiciary when the High Court denies him relief in the same matter.

He accused Kejriwal of first trying to gain sympathy by crying and building narratives on social media platforms, and now directly questioning the judge herself and the judicial process.

“Such behaviour,” Verma said, “amounts to an attempt to influence and exert pressure on the judicial process. Our courts deliver judgments based on solid evidence and not on perceptions created by any individual. Yet, whenever a verdict goes against him, efforts are made to discredit the entire system.”

The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal has a tendency of casting doubts on constitutional institutions and undermining public trust in them.

He highlighted what he called double standards: when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government in any state, questions are raised about electronic voting machines (EVMs), but when a court verdict favours his party, the same process is accepted without complaint or objection.

Referring to the Delhi excise policy case, Verma said the entire episode has caused immense inconvenience to the people of Delhi, especially with the opening of liquor outlets and showrooms in residential areas, which had triggered public concern.

“Today’s court decision has restored confidence among Delhiites that justice is being delivered fairly and without bias,” he added.

Verma noted that when the trial court had earlier ruled in Kejriwal's favour, he and his associates had celebrated publicly. However, now that the High Court has emphasised that verdicts must be based on concrete evidence rather than manufactured perceptions, they are finding it difficult to accept the outcome.

He warned Kejriwal and the AAP that levelling baseless allegations against the judiciary and the legal process is unacceptable and should be strongly condemned.

“Behaving like an urban terrorist by making such unfounded attacks on the courts is not right,” Verma asserted, reiterating his criticism.

--IANS

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