September 05, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

Nishu Azad case: Delhi court sends Swatantra Bharadwaj to one day police custody

Delhi court sends Swatantra Bharadwaj to one day police custody

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Self-styled "influencer" Swatantra Bharadwaj, who claimed to have physically assaulted a student protestor's father during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led Jantar Mantar demonstration, was sent to one day police custody on Saturday after being arrested by the Delhi Police.

A day earlier, Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

On Friday, Delhi Police had assured to arrest the accused under sections of the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder, within 72 hours, following an agitation by the CJP outside the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

The CJP's agitation was also joined by Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav and Indian Youth Congress.

A controversy erupted after Bharadwaj, in a purported viral video, allegedly claimed to have assaulted the father of a minor protester, Nishu Azad, during the demonstration at Jantar Mantar and boasted that he was let off by the Delhi Police as he has "political connections".

The agitators had sought the registration of an FIR against Swatantra Bharadwaj, under stringent sections and immediate arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP-RV chief Chirag Paswan, on Friday, claimed that his name has been "misused" by the accused in the purported viral video.

Paswan said that he has lodged an official complaint against the accused, identified as Swatantra Bharadwaj, and will ensure justice to the minor victim and her family.

"Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have filed an official complaint against him. At the same time, I have urged the Delhi Police that there should be a fair investigation into this matter," he told reporters in Patna.

Moreover, the LJP-RV chief stated: "Me and my party takes the responsibility to ensure justice to them because allegations have been put on me that may be due to my support, along with that of other politicians; action was not taken against the accused. So now we will ensure that the truth comes out and also ensure strict punishment for the accused who was openly mocking the legal system."

--IANS

cg/skp

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's nuclear programme legacy sparks concerns over safety, transparency

Pakistan's nuclear programme legacy sparks concerns over safety, transparency

Nurjahan bags silver and bronze at ITTF World Para Future Lahti 2026

Nurjahan bags silver and bronze at ITTF World Para Future Lahti 2026

Worldwide Records sends legal Notice to Banijay alleging unauthorized use of Pawan Singh's 'Sorry Sorry'

Worldwide Records sends legal Notice to Banijay alleging unauthorized use of Pawan Singh's 'Sorry Sorry'

European Masters: Sharma stays in top-10 in Switzerland

European Masters: Sharma stays in top-10 in Switzerland

India advances rare earths collaboration with Myanmar: Report

India advances rare earths collaboration with Myanmar: Report

Kamal Haasan congratulates team of blockbuster film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' (Photo: Mythri Releases/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan congratulates team of blockbuster film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

Terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar in J&K’s Budgam identified as LeT ultra from Pakistan

Terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar in J&K’s Budgam identified as LeT ultra from Pakistan

'SP’s ‘PDA’ means appropriating others' wealth as one’s own': Vinod Tawde attacks Akhilesh Yadav

'SP’s ‘PDA’ means 'Paraya Dhan Apna', says Vinod Tawde in swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

India-Panama international football friendly rescheduled to September 25 (Credit: AIFF)

India-Panama international football friendly rescheduled to September 25

Vicious trap: Report warns Bangladesh against joining Mecca Pact

Vicious trap: Report warns Bangladesh against joining Mecca Pact