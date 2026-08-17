Delhi cops arrest AAP leader from Gwalior for ‘encroaching’ Dalit colleague’s property

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party's National Council Member Sri Chand Vohra was arrested by Delhi Police from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for alleged encroachment of the property of his party’s Dalit worker in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur Extension, sources said on Monday.

Sri Chand Vohra is the husband of AAP Councillor from Jaitpur, Hema Vohra. He has been named in a police complaint filed by AAP Dalit worker Rakesh Kumar over his alleged dispossession from his own property.

A police complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar said that around three weeks ago, Vohra allegedly threw his belongings, kept on the first floor of the property, onto the street.

Following an investigation, the police added penal sections relating to an alleged conspiracy to take possession of the plot. The penal provisions invoked in the case carry a maximum punishment of 10 years.

Earlier, Delhi BJP questioned the silence of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj over the alleged harassment of their own party’s Dalit worker.

Delhi BJP Media Head and Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor condemned Vohra’s alleged injustice against Rakesh Kumar and demanded early police action against him.

Kapoor, along with BJP Chief Spokesperson Anil Gupta, asked Kejriwal to immediately ensure justice for the Dalit AAP worker by restoring possession of his plot and expelling Vohra and his wife from the party.

The Delhi BJP Media Head said that Vohra has been directly associated with Kejriwal since the party's formative days and had himself contested the Municipal Corporation election from Jaitpur in 2017.

In 2022, his wife Hema contested the election and is currently serving as a Municipal Councillor.

In 2019, on the pretext of setting up a private political office, Vohra took a vacant plot belonging to active Dalit AAP worker Rakesh Kumar in Jaitpur Extension.

After about a year, Rakesh Kumar began asking for his plot back, but Vohra allegedly kept delaying the matter till 2022.

Towards the end of 2022, Vohra's wife Hema was elected as a Municipal Councillor from Jaitpur.

According to the BJP leaders, this was followed by alleged harassment of Dalit worker Rakesh Kumar, which ended only after an FIR was registered at a police station around two weeks ago.

--IANS

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