Brigadier, son assaulted for objecting to public drinking in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) An Indian Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in South Delhi’s Vasant Enclave after they objected to two individuals consuming alcohol inside a parked car, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place on April 11 at around 10:00 p.m on Saturday.

According to the Brigadier, who is currently posted in Gujarat and resides in Delhi with his family, the incident unfolded when he stepped out for a walk with his son after dinner on Saturday. Just outside their residence, they noticed two individuals sitting in a parked vehicle and consuming alcohol. When the officer objected, an argument broke out between the two parties.

Speaking to IANS, the Brigadier said that on Saturday night, after having dinner, he was going for a walk with his son. Just outside his house, there was a vehicle in which two people were drinking alcohol. He objected to it, and the talks escalated between them.

He said that he called the police PCR van, which arrived in 20 minutes, following which the occupants of the vehicle allegedly called their associates, who arrived and assaulted his son. When the Brigadier tried to intervene, he was also allegedly manhandled.

The Brigadier said he later approached the Vasant Vihar police station but found no help. Police asked for an MLC (Medico Legal Certificate), but no one from the police accompanied him to the hospital. Later, he went to RR hospital on his own for MLC. Brigadier said that even after MLC, the Police didn't file an FIR and only made a General Diary entry.

The Indian Army has taken serious cognisance of the matter and initiated steps to support the officer. A Military Police team has been directed to assist him, and the Delhi Police has been approached to conduct an investigation and take action.

Meanwhile, Colonel Danvir Singh raised concerns over the incident in a post on social media platform X. He wrote, “I just spoke to the Brigadier…. A serving soldier who, after dinner, was taking a walk outside the society premises with his IITian son.”

“These Mercedes-Benz goons were consuming alcohol in public. On being objected, the Brigadier & son were assaulted by the 7-8 accomplices of these antisocial elements who were close by and called in by the car-O-bar duo,” he added.

“Brigadier and his son sustained injuries in the scuffle that ensued….. Don’t be shocked, the police were also present. I wonder how the society and the police conducts itself is shocking, more so in the national capital,” he further said.

He also highlighted the officer’s service background, stating, “Brigadier in his younger days was part of numerous operations in the hinterland of Kashmir and also trans LC. Least he would have ever thought of that one day he will be on the receiving side, fighting the evil in the society he once risked his life for, while the police kept themselves as mute spectator.”

He later added, “FIR has been finally lodged after running around, a glimmer of hope. I am sure the culprits are made a specimen and the case will be a deterrent for other antisocial elements.”

--IANS

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