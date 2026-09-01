September 01, 2026 12:56 PM हिंदी

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency return to Goa over technical issue

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency return to Goa over technical issue

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi made an emergency return to Goa on Tuesday after it faced a “technical issue”.

Flight number '6E 2102' departed North Goa at 9:16 am but soon turned back after the crew reported a technical issue. Air Traffic Control declared a full emergency at nearly 9:30 am as the aircraft headed back to Goa's Manohar International Airport.

The plane landed safely and all passengers were disembarked safely with no injuries, and were accommodated in the boarding area.

“A technical issue was detected, shortly after take-off, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," a statement from the airline said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, it added.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates," IndiGo Spokesperson said.

The airline said that it has made alternative arrangements for customers to reach their destination.

"The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” it noted.

Earlier, IndiGo’s website faced technical disruptions last month, leaving several passengers unable to book flights, complete web check-ins or access certain online services.

Some users also reported difficulties logging into the airline’s mobile application.

The airline acknowledged the issue through a service advisory, stating that it was experiencing intermittent problems with its core reservation platform. IndiGo said the disruption could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.

The incident came just two days after IndiGo reported a similar problem with its core reservation system. The airline said it was facing “intermittent issues” with the platform that could affect customers’ access to online services.

—IANS

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