August 03, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

Tennis: Puneeth Manohar crowned doubles champion at U-14 Super Category event in Germany

Puneeth Manohar crowned doubles champion at U-14 Super Category event (49th Internationale Deutsche Tennismeisterschaften U-14) in Duren, Germany. Photo credit: RGTA

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (IANS) Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete Puneeth Manohar secured the doubles title at the 49th Internationale Deutsche Tennismeisterschaften U-14 in Duren, Germany.

Partnering with South Korea's Mingeon Choi, Puneeth showcased exceptional skill and synergy at the elite tournament. The event holds immense prestige on the junior circuit, recognised as one of only five highly coveted Tennis Europe Super Category events.

Representing the World Tennis/ATF GSPDP (Grand Slam Player Development Programme) Touring Team, the Indo-Korean duo navigated a highly competitive draw.

After advancing past the Round of 32, the pair delivered a commanding performance in the Round of 16 to defeat Punnapat Nimnuankul of Thailand and Him Wong of Korea 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets.

Carrying that momentum into the deeper stages of the tournament, Puneeth and Mingeon demonstrated incredible resilience and court coverage. In the quarter-finals, they overcame a tough challenge from Mathias Llanos Astudillo of Colombia and Manuel Paniagua Alexenicer of Argentina, securing a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The duo then booked their place in the championship match with a spectacular 6-4, 6-2 win against the Italian pair of Ulisse Bari and Ruggero Condorelli in the semifinals. They were competing as part of the GSPDP Touring Team, as the young Indian prodigy and his Korean partner captured the title at the 49th Internationale Deutsche Tennismeisterschaften U-14 in Duren.

In the grand finale, the duo faced off against Patricio Alvarez Chavez of Mexico and Vitor Marques Moraes of Brazil. Puneeth and Mingeon came out firing and had already taken early control of the match, leading 1-0 in the opening set, when their opponents were forced to retire from the title clash. The early conclusion officially sealed a memorable and thoroughly deserved European title for the Indo-Korean pair.

Puneeth’s European success continues to solidify Roundglass Tennis Academy’s reputation as a premier hub for elite Indian tennis talent, dedicated to shaping champions for the global stage.

--IANS

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