Delhi BJP praises police for smooth handling of CJP-called Tiranga event

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Friday commended the Delhi Police for successfully and smoothly dealing with the attempt by the CJP, its foreign sponsors and almost the entire opposition to create anarchy in Connaught Place in the name of hoisting the Tricolour.

The Delhi BJP President said that despite furnishing a bond before the Magistrate Court, Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka attempted to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar. Therefore, for violating the conditions of the bond furnished just three days ago, the Delhi Police produced both before the Magistrate again, who sent them to jail for five days.

While opposing the Magistrate Court’s decision to send Saurabh and Ashutosh to jail, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), under pressure from its foreign sponsors and newly acquired political patrons, invited youths to hoist the Tricolour at Connaught Place on Friday, thereby attempting to ruin the festive season at the popular market.

However, the Delhi Police handled the situation very smoothly, while the youth too paid little attention to their appeal, said Malhotra.

He said that despite the appeal by the CJP, its foreign sponsors and political patrons in the opposition parties, only a negligible number of youths reached Connaught Place, resulting in the collapse of CJP’s anti-government illusion.

From Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to Prashant Bhushan and Prakash Raj, not a single leader who had been instigating youths till late Thursday night to hoist the Tricolour at Connaught Place reached the area at 5 p.m. to support the youth, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that it is possible that Delhi Police may release CJP chief Abjijeet Dipke or produce him before the Magistrate Court on Saturday, where he may either be released or sent to jail along with Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Therefore, we should expect the people of Delhi to see their work and businesses being disrupted over the next few days, said Malhotra.

He said that the CJP, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal together have destroyed the Diwali business of thousands of small and large traders in Connaught Place and surrounding areas, while forcing owners of restaurants, shops and offices in the central business district to remove young daily-wage workers.

--IANS

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