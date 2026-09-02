Dehradun T20 League to kick off with grand opening ceremony

Dehradun, Sep 2 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s biggest franchise cricket tournament, the Dehradun T20 League 2026, will get underway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony here at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM, with the tournament's opening match set to follow at 7:00 PM.

Former BCCI Vice President and former Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), Mahim Verma, will attend the Opening Ceremony as the Chief Guest. Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra will also be present on the occasion.

Highlighting the league's significance for emerging cricketers in the state, Verma said the tournament could provide young players with valuable exposure alongside experienced names from Indian domestic and IPL cricket.

“This league is a major platform for our local and young cricketers to progress in their careers. When young players take the field alongside experienced captains from the IPL and domestic cricket in the matches beginning today, they will have a great opportunity to learn. I am confident that this tournament will mark the beginning of a new era for Uttarakhand cricket,” Verma said.

The inaugural edition will feature six franchise teams and run for eight days, from September 2 to 9, bringing together local talent and established players in a competitive T20 format. The participating teams are Mussoorie Thunder, Herbertpur Knightriders, Doiwala Kings, Vikasnagar Dhamaka, Rishikesh Dragons and Selaqui Strikers.

A total of 18 matches will be played during the tournament. The league stage will comprise 15 round-robin fixtures, after which the leading teams on the points table will advance to the knockout stage. Two semi-finals will determine the finalists, who will then compete for the Dehradun T20 League title.

Speaking about the arrangements ahead of the tournament’s launch, Mishra said preparations had been completed to deliver a high-quality experience for both spectators at the venue and viewers following the competition remotely.

“All preparations have been completed to provide fans with a world-class experience, both at the stadium and on their television screens. The cricketing festival will begin with the Opening Ceremony at 6:30 PM. Our aim is to provide young players with an excellent environment and platform to showcase their talent.”

--IANS

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