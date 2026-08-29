Dehradun T20 League announces captains of all six franchises

Dehradun, Aug 29 (IANS) The excitement for the debut Dehradun T20 League 2026 is at its highest, with all six franchise teams announcing their captains before the tournament starts on September 2 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

The eight-day tournament, set from September 2 to 9, will feature IPL experience, domestic cricket excellence, and emerging local talent, as six franchises compete for the first-ever title.

Doiwala Kings will be led by TNR Mohit, and Mussoorie Thunder will be captained by IPL player Akash Madhwal. Rishikesh Dragons has appointed Yuvraj Chaudhary as captain, while Vikasnagar Dhamaka will be helmed by Kunal Chandela. Herbertpur Knightriders named Jagadeesha Suchith as captain, and Piyush Joshi will lead Selakui Strikers.

The appointment of experienced players as captains is expected to enhance the tournament's quality and competitiveness while providing young local cricketers with an opportunity to learn from established players in a high-pressure, competitive environment.

Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra voiced confidence in the six captains and emphasised their importance in developing the upcoming cricket talent in Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the captaincy appointments, Mishra said, “Having experienced and capable players lead the six teams is a major advantage for the Dehradun T20 League. Captains such as Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith bring valuable experience from IPL and domestic cricket, while TNR Mohit, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Kunal Chandela and Piyush Joshi understand the local cricketing environment and the potential of players from the region. Their leadership will be crucial not only in the competition but also in helping young players learn, adapt and perform at this level.”

The tournament will consist of 18 matches in total, with six franchises competing in a round-robin league. Each team will play five matches to earn a spot in the knockout stage.

The top teams will move on to the two knockout semi-finals on September 8, with the winners proceeding to the grand final on September 9, where the first Dehradun T20 League champion will be crowned.

With the captains confirmed and preparations in the final stages, excitement is growing for the inaugural Dehradun T20 League, which aims to offer a competitive platform for cricketing talent from Dehradun and Uttarakhand.

--IANS

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