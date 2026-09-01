Dehradun T20 League 2026: All franchises confirm squads ahead of tournament opener

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) All six franchises in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 have confirmed their squads for the upcoming tournament, which kicks off on September 2. The tournament will feature some players from the IPL and domestic circuit, as the Uttarakhand youngsters get a chance to impress.

Speaking on the upcoming league, which will run from September 2 to 9 with matches played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Uttarakhand Government Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal highlighted that the state has no shortage of talent.

"There is no shortage of talent in Uttarakhand. The Dehradun T20 League is providing our young players with a platform where they can prove themselves and make their mark at the national level. The state government is always ready to support sports and athletes. I am confident that this league will prove to be a significant step forward for cricket in Uttarakhand," Uniyal said as he attended the players' draft as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, former BCCI Vice-President Mahim Verma, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, saw this tournament as a pathway for the local players to make their name. "This league is not just a tournament, but a major opportunity for our local cricketers to progress.

"When young players from Uttarakhand share the dressing room with experienced captains and players from the IPL and domestic cricket, their confidence and standard of cricket will improve significantly," he said.

Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra also shared the details on the preparations and stated that there was no stone left unturned for the tournament. "We have left no stone unturned in providing world-class facilities and excellent playing conditions to the players. We aim to create an environment where every player can freely express themselves and perform at their best. Fans can look forward to exciting cricket over the course of eight days," he said.

Here is the list of all squads:

1. Selaqui Strikers

Piyush Joshi (Captain), Vijay Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Aryan Sharma, Abhay Kshetri, Ankit Mahori, Nikhil Harsh, Sanskar Rawat, Shivansh Gautam, Naman Sharma, Nishu Patel, Abhyuday Bhatnagar, Sameer Rai, Keshav Kumar Rana, Priyank Singh, Aryan Kapoor, Nitish Joshi, Kshitij Negi, Jitendra Pal, Prajwal, Binay Singh.

2. Doiwala Kings

TNR Mohit (Captain), Aasman Gulati, Avneesh Sudha, Divyanshu Yadav, Sarang Rawat, Mukesh Gupta, Tanishq Khatri, Uday Sharma, Aksh Saini, Adi Khan, Dhruv Pratap Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Abhaydeep, Ajay Yadav, Preet Singh Sirohi, Shiv Pratap Singh, Shivanshu Pandey, Shubham Singh.

3. Rishikesh Dragons

Yuvraj Chaudhary (Captain), Saurabh Rawat, Ravinder Negi, Aarav Mahajan, Aviral Mishra, Aditya Sethi, Kamal Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ishagr Jaguri, Viplabh Gautam Nautiyal, Harshvardhan Singh, Sachin Chauhan, Rajdeep Singh, Rahul Chauhan, Shiva Soni, Mukul Nagar, Tejender Singh, Vishal Joshi, Devendra Dhariyal, Priyanshu Fartiyal.

4. Mussoorie Thunder

Akash Madhwal (Captain), Aryan Garg, Neeraj Rathore, Purvansh Dhruv, Lakshya Raichandani, Akhil Singh Rawat, Harsh Patwal, Anmol Singh, Allen Chetan, Rakshit Rohi, Atul Saini, Deepesh Singh, Shubham Nainwal, Arnav Bansal, Jonty Rawat, Ayush Chauhan, Parghi Deepal Haribhai, Priyanshu Rawat, Aarav Lokesh Singh, Aryan Godiyal.

5. Vikasnagar Dhamaka

Kunal Chandela (Captain), Rohit Danu, Vinay Aswal, Shashwat Dangwal, Vishal Kashyap, Janmajay Joshi, Rohit Singh Dangwal, Sagar Rawat, Goldie Malik, Gaurav Negi, Ansh Joshi, Vishal Dangwal, Naveen Rana, Hitesh Naula, Vishal Rawat, Rahul Dev Nath, Abhishek Singh, Ajay Joshi, Prashant Chauhan, Gopal Singh.

6. Herbertpur Knightriders

J. Suchith (Captain), Ashar Khan, Ayush Deshwal, Nikhil Pundir, Devendra Bohra, Samad Bhatt, Priyanshu Badswal, Naveen Kumar, Prateek Pandey, Srijan Singh Rawat, Kunal Veer Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Sachin Yadav, Mohd. Zaid, Deepak Deshwal, Tushar Bachhas, Veer Pratap Singh, Riansh Rawat, Mohd. Uzair Malik, Varnit Singh, Akshay Thapli.

--IANS

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