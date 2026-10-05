October 05, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) India head coach VVS Laxman praised his team's resilience and "champion’s mindset" after returning to India following their gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying the players held their nerve when tested by difficult conditions to successfully defend the title.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at the Karogi Athletic Park, Nisshin, to successfully defend their men's cricket title.

Laxman said the achievement carried particular significance, with the team being defending champions at the continental showpiece.

“Defending the gold is also a very special moment for all of us,” Laxman said while speaking to reporters upon his return to India.

The former India batter credited the players for consistently rising to the occasion despite challenges during the Games, particularly when the conditions made things difficult.

“Very pleased with the way the team played. Getting a gold in the Asian Games is a matter of great pride. And I think everyone played to their potential,” he added.

Laxman also underlined the depth of talent within the squad, pointing to the work ethic and mentality that helped India produce the desired result on the continental stage.

“We are very lucky to have so many players who are so talented and hard-working and have a great work ethic, and also, most importantly, who have got a champion’s mindset,” he said.

The coach felt that the team’s ability to remain composed when the stakes were high was one of the defining aspects of its campaign.

“So it was great to see them play, even though they were challenged by the weather or the conditions, but I think they stepped up. And especially when they were under pressure, I thought they held their nerve and got the desired result for the country,” Laxman said.

--IANS

vi/bc

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'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph