October 30, 2026 11:10 PM हिंदी

Defending champions India announce 28-member squad for SAFF Championship 2026

Defending champions India announce 28-member squad for SAFF Championship 2026

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Defending champions India have announced a 28-member squad for the SAFF Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 5 to 17, with Naushad Moosa appointed as head coach of the national team.

Moosa, who currently coaches the India U23 men’s team, will lead the Blue Tigers in their title defence, while Bibiano Fernandes, who recently guided the India U15 men’s team at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, has been named assistant coach.

India, who won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru, will aim to extend their record of nine titles by securing a 10th championship crown.

India have been placed in Group B alongside Maldives and Pakistan. They will begin their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 before facing the Maldives on November 11. Both group-stage matches will kick off at 3 PM IST. Hosts Bangladesh are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan thanked the clubs for releasing their players for the continental tournament and supporting the national team’s preparations.

“We would like to thank all the clubs for their cooperation and support in releasing their players for the SAFF Championship. We appreciate their understanding in allowing the players to represent the country,” he said.

The AIFF also confirmed that 18 players will travel to Dhaka from Kolkata on November 3, while the remaining 10 will join the squad over the following days.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 14, with the first semi-final kicking off at 2:30 PM IST and the second at 8 PM IST. The final will be played on November 17 at 7:30 PM IST. All matches of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

India's squad for SAFF Championship 2026:

Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi.

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

--IANS

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