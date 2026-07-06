Defence startup, ARDE jointly develop indigenous rifle in 100 days

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) UGRAM 7.62x51 mm battle rifle, developed jointly by Hyderabad-based startup Dvipa Defence with ARDE, has completed key Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) trials.

Developed jointly by Dvipa and DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), the UGRAM rifle is now under procurement by several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The rife was designed and built in just 100 days, billed as one of the fastest indigenous weapon development programmes in the country.

According to the company, the rifle has completed extensive reliability and endurance testing and is now moving towards procurement by the CRPF, ITBP, SSB and NSG.

Dvipa said the UGRAM features a modern gas-operated rotating bolt system, weighs less than four kilograms and has an effective range of 500 metres.

According to Dvipa Managing Director Sibu Joseph, the rifle has successfully cleared Army General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR) trials, extensive field evaluations in all climatic conditions and MHA Board trials.

The startup, which received its manufacturing licence in 2021, has since built a full-fledged production facility on more than 13 acres of land allotted by the Telangana government in Hyderabad.

The company has so far developed over 100 indigenous weapon systems and variants. UGRAM has emerged as its flagship platform.

Dvipa believes the UGRAM programme marks an important step in strengthening Hyderabad's position as a hub for indigenous defence manufacturing while reducing India's dependence on imported small arms.

“We remain committed to building world-class defence products in India for Indian security forces," Joseph said.

The company is also developing a family of indigenous weapons, including assault rifles, carbines, sub-machine guns, light machine guns and anti-drone systems.

Founded in 2018, Dvipa Defence is now positioned among a new generation of private Indian defence manufacturers.

The company also develops an indigenous family of weapons, including the U-19 sub-machine gun, Ultra-Light Machine Gun (ULMG), U-45 assault rifle and U-39 platform, along with a weaponised anti-drone system based on the UGRAM architecture.

--IANS

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